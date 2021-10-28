FREE HALLOWEEN PACK AND FREE PHOTO MODE!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear indents,

We are so excited to add some new free content for all players in The Ascent! This content is available on Steam today, and will be available on Xbox family platforms shortly.

A BRAND NEW PHOTO MODE

We’ve seen your requests, and we’re very excited to announce that The Ascent now has a photo-mode, free for all players!

All you need to know about the Photo Mode:

The Photo Mode needs to be enabled in the Gameplay settings.

The Photo Mode button can be reconfigured on PC (settings > key mappings) and is on D-pad right on Gamepad.

UI needs to be hidden to move the camera

Press F10 on Keyboard and LB on Gamepad to grab a screenshot

Feel free to share your best pics on twitter @AscentTheGame – And stay tuned, we have some exciting new contests coming up!

FREE HALLOWEEN PACK

To celebrate Halloween and the Steam Halloween Sale, we are releasing a Halloween Pack for free for all players. You can download this pack on Steam by visiting this page. For players on other platforms, this content will automatically unlock as you download Patch #4 update.

The Halloween Pack contains:

The Jack o’Lantern headgear

The Skeleton shirt

A Skull Face Tattoo

HALLOWEEN STEAM SALE

This is also the perfect time to become an Indent (if you’re not one already) with a 20% discount on the game during the Steam Halloween Sale, from October 28th to November 1st.

No tricks, just treats!

NEW POINT SHOP ITEMS

The Steam point shop items collection has also been extended to celebrate Halloween with:

2 new Halloween animated Avatars

2 new Halloween Stickers

Visit this page to view all The Ascent Steam Point Shop items.

WHAT’S NEXT???

This is only the beginning… We are also very excited to give you a first look at what is coming next on The Ascent. Check out our post-launch content roadmap!

While we are adding these great new features to the game, rest assured that we are still committed to provide additional on-going patches to improve the game for all players.

Once again, we'd like to thank you for supporting us, whether you were with us from the beginning or you've recently joined the community - we're excited to have you along for the ride!

Happy Halloween from The Ascent Team!