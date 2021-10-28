 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

SimCasino update for 28 October 2021

28th October 2021 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7619209 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

AI Improvements

  • Guests now queue in lines! It should wrap around custom fence shapes too.
  • You can have up to 6 guests in a hotel bedroom.
  • Lower gambling advertisement on bingo.
  • Reduce queues at money services by encouraging less guests to use them when leaving. Only a small amount of uncollected prizes is reported as such - that part is "free cash".
  • Slightly reduce number of thirsty spawned guests.
  • Slow down thirst, bladder, and environment needs.
  • There are a lot more frequent sports events.
  • During a sporting event, some guests will arrive already knowing what bets they want to place and go to the betting window instead of to a betting screen.
  • Make sports events a bit less likely and a little less popular during the week compared to weekends.
  • Disable social need for non groups and balance some need effect properties of a few objects.
  • Playing bingo or sports betting reduces social need a bit.
  • Bingo winners get small gambling boost.
  • Bingo reduces entertainment need a bit faster.
  • Tweak the overall AI effect numbers for when guests decide what objects to choose.

Trash Improvements

  • Reduce how quickly bins fill up when trash dropped into them.
  • Guests produce trash after using cashier cage and ticket machine.
  • Guests no longer make trash at cash registers.
  • One in every ten guests has trash on arrival.
  • Guests likely to drop trash sooner, and spawn much more at bars.

Improvements

  • Destroying an object gives cash refund instead of dropping stock.
  • Add an angle offset for modded object effect emitters.
  • Can now set the commission for poker tables. Higher commission angers players as they play.
  • Double serving speed of ATM and cashier cages.
  • Increase likeliness that goods go onto shelves.

UI

  • Added distance markers to show how far objects are from the nearest wall or identical object while placing. Press Alt to toggle.
  • Add option to sell all crates of same type.
  • Replace red patrol line with blue. No longer looks like an error.
  • First person UI stays on.
  • Notifications show for longer if there's only a couple of messages.
  • Add a permanent error notification on the lower HUD if a performer cannot find a suitable dressing room.
  • Update community translations.

UI Bugs

  • Fix for in-game menu not showing when hovering an object and pressing escape.
  • Fix fridges not showing in stock screen.
  • Fix demolish tool not going to map edge.

Bugs

  • Fix rare case where guest gets stuck off map trying to get picked up.
  • Fix fence underlay poking through floor. Add thickness to ceilings.
  • Fix guests not being able to pay for bedrooms by cash.
  • Slot machine installation fees no longer count towards multi-plot costs.
  • Fix guests getting comped access to a buffet even when the cash registers are closed.
  • Empty fridges can take spare food crates from other kitchens if needed, which should help with some kitchen balance issues.
  • Fix guests getting stuck at small cashier windows if they have lots of tickets.
  • Fix income tax calculation deducting expenses.
  • Fix hotel room occupancy rating resetting each load.
  • Fix table game max bets being set too low by default, meaning that most players could not take advantage of it. More confident players should generally bet more.
  • Fix a saving issue causing sporting events to never start.
  • Cashier cages no longer collect payout receipts.
  • Fix no one able to use the Sports Book.
  • Fix error in convention stand after load.
  • Fix bingo and sports books increase trash need but not increasing trash.
  • Fix error with bar staff.
  • Fix a rare error with some guests using incorrect movement target when approaching objects.

Changed files in this update

SimCasino Depot - Windows Depot 1158422
  • Loading history…
SimCasino Depot - macOS Depot 1158423
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.