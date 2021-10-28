28th October 2021 Update

AI Improvements
- Guests now queue in lines! It should wrap around custom fence shapes too.
- You can have up to 6 guests in a hotel bedroom.
- Lower gambling advertisement on bingo.
- Reduce queues at money services by encouraging less guests to use them when leaving. Only a small amount of uncollected prizes is reported as such - that part is "free cash".
- Slightly reduce number of thirsty spawned guests.
- Slow down thirst, bladder, and environment needs.
- There are a lot more frequent sports events.
- During a sporting event, some guests will arrive already knowing what bets they want to place and go to the betting window instead of to a betting screen.
- Make sports events a bit less likely and a little less popular during the week compared to weekends.
- Disable social need for non groups and balance some need effect properties of a few objects.
- Playing bingo or sports betting reduces social need a bit.
- Bingo winners get small gambling boost.
- Bingo reduces entertainment need a bit faster.
- Tweak the overall AI effect numbers for when guests decide what objects to choose.
Trash Improvements
- Reduce how quickly bins fill up when trash dropped into them.
- Guests produce trash after using cashier cage and ticket machine.
- Guests no longer make trash at cash registers.
- One in every ten guests has trash on arrival.
- Guests likely to drop trash sooner, and spawn much more at bars.
Improvements
- Destroying an object gives cash refund instead of dropping stock.
- Add an angle offset for modded object effect emitters.
- Can now set the commission for poker tables. Higher commission angers players as they play.
- Double serving speed of ATM and cashier cages.
- Increase likeliness that goods go onto shelves.
UI
- Added distance markers to show how far objects are from the nearest wall or identical object while placing. Press Alt to toggle.
- Add option to sell all crates of same type.
- Replace red patrol line with blue. No longer looks like an error.
- First person UI stays on.
- Notifications show for longer if there's only a couple of messages.
- Add a permanent error notification on the lower HUD if a performer cannot find a suitable dressing room.
- Update community translations.
UI Bugs
- Fix for in-game menu not showing when hovering an object and pressing escape.
- Fix fridges not showing in stock screen.
- Fix demolish tool not going to map edge.
Bugs
- Fix rare case where guest gets stuck off map trying to get picked up.
- Fix fence underlay poking through floor. Add thickness to ceilings.
- Fix guests not being able to pay for bedrooms by cash.
- Slot machine installation fees no longer count towards multi-plot costs.
- Fix guests getting comped access to a buffet even when the cash registers are closed.
- Empty fridges can take spare food crates from other kitchens if needed, which should help with some kitchen balance issues.
- Fix guests getting stuck at small cashier windows if they have lots of tickets.
- Fix income tax calculation deducting expenses.
- Fix hotel room occupancy rating resetting each load.
- Fix table game max bets being set too low by default, meaning that most players could not take advantage of it. More confident players should generally bet more.
- Fix a saving issue causing sporting events to never start.
- Cashier cages no longer collect payout receipts.
- Fix no one able to use the Sports Book.
- Fix error in convention stand after load.
- Fix bingo and sports books increase trash need but not increasing trash.
- Fix error with bar staff.
- Fix a rare error with some guests using incorrect movement target when approaching objects.
Changed files in this update