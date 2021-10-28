 Skip to content

Yōso Warriors update for 28 October 2021

Yōso Warriors Multiplayer Beta Update Now Live

Build 7619205 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone! Thank you again for your patience. The multiplayer update for Yōso Warriors is now live and ready to play. As always, we would love to hear your feedback so that we may improve the quality of the game. You can provide us with your feedback on our website under Contact Us, or in the discussions section of our Community Hub on our Steam page. A link to our website can be found on our store page. We look forward to continuing our service to you and providing more content for Yōso Warriors.

