War Brokers v441 Update

War Brokers v441
- Fix infinite bullet cheat in Battle Royale and Dead City.
- Health bar is purple when you are invulnerable (community suggestion).
- Fix slowdown when sniper HUD is on (community bug report).
- Improve frame rate for browser version of game.
- Add extra state for frame rate counter to not show ping graph as well.
- Disable outline of vehicles if HUD is turned off (community suggestion).
- Added 100 coins for $0.99 to purchase (community suggestion).
- Give players who registered female heads (community suggestion).
- New 4v4 map: Containers (map used in tournament).
- Fixed bug when selecting Play New Game in Battle Royale mode.
- Fix team balancing bug in 4v4, should not have 5v3 anymore (community bug-report).
- When logging in again, game will not give error when you don't change your nick.
- Fix bug where your Witch's hat will not show up in leaderboard (community bug report).
Changed files in this update