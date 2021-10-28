 Skip to content

War Brokers update for 28 October 2021

War Brokers v441 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fix infinite bullet cheat in Battle Royale and Dead City.
  • Health bar is purple when you are invulnerable (community suggestion).
  • Fix slowdown when sniper HUD is on (community bug report).
  • Improve frame rate for browser version of game.
  • Add extra state for frame rate counter to not show ping graph as well.
  • Disable outline of vehicles if HUD is turned off (community suggestion).
  • Added 100 coins for $0.99 to purchase (community suggestion).
  • Give players who registered female heads (community suggestion).
  • New 4v4 map: Containers (map used in tournament).
  • Fixed bug when selecting Play New Game in Battle Royale mode.
  • Fix team balancing bug in 4v4, should not have 5v3 anymore (community bug-report).
  • When logging in again, game will not give error when you don't change your nick.
  • Fix bug where your Witch's hat will not show up in leaderboard (community bug report).

