Power Brain Trainer update for 28 October 2021

Halloween!

Share · View all patches · Build 7619172 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game temporarily offers the ability to change the background, cursor or checkers on the festive theme of Halloween.

