Update 2.0 - Skills, Make-a-Friend and more!

New Content:
- Five new Skill books - player skills that, after unlocked, can be used in the story books:
- Hat: Gives an extra hit per page;
- Aim Shot: Enters bullet time, slowing down time and letting Pico aim and change trajectory (five uses per book);
- Warp: Five uses per book;
- Demolition: Allows for breaking standard breakable blocks (and multi-hit ones) without bouncing, and also destroys spikes;
- Tiny: Tiny.
- Make-a-Friend, unlocked after finishing the first book! Improvements from the web version: new customizations, animated shaders, sound effects and now you can hang pictures of your favorite creations on the main menu wall;
- Stickers on the main menu wall are now progressively unlocked during gameplay;
- Five new achievements;
- A photo of Luna;
- Various bug fixes.
And for the Halloween Sale, SBM is also 20% off until November 1st!
Changed files in this update