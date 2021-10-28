 Skip to content

Stand By Me update for 28 October 2021

Update 2.0 - Skills, Make-a-Friend and more!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

  • Five new Skill books - player skills that, after unlocked, can be used in the story books:
  • Hat: Gives an extra hit per page;
  • Aim Shot: Enters bullet time, slowing down time and letting Pico aim and change trajectory (five uses per book);
  • Warp: Five uses per book;
  • Demolition: Allows for breaking standard breakable blocks (and multi-hit ones) without bouncing, and also destroys spikes;
  • Tiny: Tiny.
  • Make-a-Friend, unlocked after finishing the first book! Improvements from the web version: new customizations, animated shaders, sound effects and now you can hang pictures of your favorite creations on the main menu wall;
  • Stickers on the main menu wall are now progressively unlocked during gameplay;
  • Five new achievements;
  • A photo of Luna;
  • Various bug fixes.

And for the Halloween Sale, SBM is also 20% off until November 1st!

