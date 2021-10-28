 Skip to content

Survive the Nights update for 28 October 2021

Halloween Sale - 40% Off

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Survive the Nights is now 40% off for the Halloween Sale! You can also participate in our in-game Halloween event. If you have any questions before purchasing, please join our discord and speak with the developers or players within our friendly community.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/541300

Halloween Merch Sale - 25% Off

[img ]https://i.imgur.com/REE088A.png [/img]

Use promo code SPOOKY25 on Teespring to receive a 25% discount on all merch now through November 7th.

Changed depots in pre-experimental branch

