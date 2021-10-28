Project Downfall 24th Early Access Update is now live!

Greetings Crimson Community!

24th Early Access update is not live with loads of new stuff and fixes both for the Demo and full Early Access. Biggest change is the large engine update which ought to bump up optimisation and physics. We also got a large long overdue tweak for the superkick, new flashy moves, more cinemtic effects, new awareness methods and way more. For full notes scroll dow below.

!!!WORTH NOTING!!! The engine update did not come without its share of problems: due to an updated lighting system multiple scenes had to be manually tweaked to look as they did before. Due to the sheer amount of stages, accidental ommision could have happened, so if you would notice scenes that looks worse than before, or have lighting issues (too light or too dark) or have mesh issues (ie getting stuck on geometry like climbing certain steps/stairs etc)....PLEASE LET US KNOW AND WE WILL ADDRESS/FIX IT ASAP!

So the next major update is slated for the Christmas Holidays, but fear not: we will be dropping notable updates in the meantime. Ultra shoutouts go out to the awesome Crimson Community (check em out at the discord: https://discord.gg/h8TAUNacuK ) , especially Hardwater, Sinth, Gamb, Kyoncha Operative, Essentialist, BreadIsNeat, F.U.T.A. , BONES.

Now let's move on to the good stuff:

0.9.24.0

-New feature: camera tilt on Strafe (Thanks: Sinth)

-New move: the adrenline jump. get airborne and hold space for some sweet focus time to get some flashy matrix style kills. Combine it with the medication or rage mode to go full Neo!

-New features: alternate awareness method. Screenshake baced on enemy vicinty and type (Thanks: Sinth)

-Reworked intro tutorial subway hub (Alea Iacta Est). Changed certain mandatory tutorials popus to optional ones as interactibles. Updated aggro npc event with station lockdown and incoming KC squads which will be succesively arriving at the scene until the player is dead (this might be updated to an alternative route in the future)

-Updated superkick physics and related effects: now the superkick should always result in impressive acrobatics (instead of insta-drop dead). This was an issues which was buggin us since early dev (circa may 2019) where suddenly the superkick would randomly result in enemies dropping dead instead of getting an effective free flying lesson. Thanks to the engine update we were able to pinpoint the cause and fix it. So now be prepared for more flying bodies!

-Updated AI methods to avoid stacking/getting too close to each other when mutliple enmies have aggro. This should fix multiple instances when the AI could stack up like a choochootrain or too closely to one another which could have result in cheap deaths.

-Bullet deflection! Grab the katana or baseball bat and swing at the right moment to return to sender!

-Updated endgame loigc and system. should look and work much better now

-New animation for throw and grab

-New animation for fists for superkick (both versions: regular and low stamina version)

-Add missing button sounds to SettingsActivity.

-azur connected hubs added roaming crowds and added details to cldbr station freeroam (also fixed oc)

-updated crossroads azur 2nd stage with details and roaming crowd with modded obstacle curve nav

-crossroads and clbrk freeroam details and corwd updates (steam from ground lighting smaller details etc)

-Fix 3-3_SABOTAGE step collision.

-Allow fists hmasher only while being on drugs.

-Implement SimpleNPC script - alert radius and minus points for killing. (currently only for roaming crowds)

-Make fists trigger Smasher only during Berserk.

-Fix Outro Activity combo summary for wide screen.

-multiple scenes updated for Unity engine update to look as they did in previous version

-Add scroll bars to Settings Activity.

-Allow skip credits if game end was reached at least once.

-Add melee head hit reaction animation.

-Give Ninja bonus for Judicator pill.

-Use allowDynamicResolution from PlayerController if set, not form the spawn point camera.

-Disable AA for all quality settings. Disable soft particles for low quality presset. This is reserved for higher settings.

-fixed spelling mistakes ctd (thanks: Hardwater)

-church exterior fixed gate collsion (Thanks:Hardwater)

-smalltime start floor collision fix (Thanks: Sinth)

-fixed stari collision mansion interior finale smalltime (Thanks: Hardwater)

-updated superkick hand animations for all versions

-fixed enemy footsteps to not get cut off on following one when it start playback

-curfew fixed uv door double

-smalltime fixed step (Thanks: Hardwater)

-Sabot end 1st stage and PRL fixed step (Thanks: Hardwater)

-updated settings category font, size and bg

-precision fix 4arm animation for shoot and reload

-Add option to disable text animation in the settings.

-updated probuilder palette due to old presets missing on probuild and/or unity update

-fixed Harold chat its personal (Thanks: BreadIsNeat)

-updated lighting it personal exterior

-crossroads tweaks to npcs and car placement to avoid clipping

-updated qulaity settings to very high which reverted to very low for whatever bizzare reason

-subhub changed initial gate to new phys object

-Do super kick during adrenaline jump slowdown.

-Super kick during adrenaline jump + gentle dash speed.

-Don't allow playing throw and grab at the same time. (thanks: gamb)

-Optimize interaction raycaster and make it more resposible.

-Show knife blood only for enemy hits.

-Add pickup arrow to AkimboUziSidePickup.

-Fix tresholds for throw and grab.