Psych update for 28 October 2021

Update 0.2.5 – Happy Halloween

Build 7618842 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

While we continue to work on the next big update for the third chapter, which will be released in November, we have a small Halloween update with some improvements for you. We've listened to your feedback and made adjustments to improve Psych's gameplay experience.

New:

  • The park of Psych has been enhanced with further details
  • For controlling the brightness from the mobile phone, there is now a tutorial
  • There is now a setting for controlling/disabling the head bob
  • SPOILER The chase has been adjusted so that you have more time to find the key
  • The rough position of the key is now shown as a hint in the task description (Hold tab)
  • Some voice lines have been re-recorded to provide better immersion
  • The bonus in the main menu was explained
  • There are now new numbers to call in the phone booth
  • Some texts were replaced and improved
  • A new side quest was added
  • The menu has been updated with the latest news and update information
  • Searching for memories has been simplified and 9 instead of 5 memories are now spawned
  • A new achievement was added

Fixed:

  • Voice lines now stop when you die

