Update 0.2.5 – Happy Halloween

Hello together!
While we continue to work on the next big update for the third chapter, which will be released in November, we have a small Halloween update with some improvements for you. We've listened to your feedback and made adjustments to improve Psych's gameplay experience.
New:
- The park of Psych has been enhanced with further details
- For controlling the brightness from the mobile phone, there is now a tutorial
- There is now a setting for controlling/disabling the head bob
- SPOILER The chase has been adjusted so that you have more time to find the key
- The rough position of the key is now shown as a hint in the task description (Hold tab)
- Some voice lines have been re-recorded to provide better immersion
- The bonus in the main menu was explained
- There are now new numbers to call in the phone booth
- Some texts were replaced and improved
- A new side quest was added
- The menu has been updated with the latest news and update information
- Searching for memories has been simplified and 9 instead of 5 memories are now spawned
- A new achievement was added
Fixed:
- Voice lines now stop when you die
Changed files in this update