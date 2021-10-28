Age of Empires IV is Available Now

Emma Bridle, Director of Customer Voice, World’s Edge

The day is upon us, the sun has risen on a new Age. The whole team is so proud to announce that Age of Empires IV is now available on Steam.

This is the first new numbered Age of Empires title in 16 years, and we’re honored to have added a chapter to this globally beloved franchise. Players all over the world have been engaging in fierce battles, building expansive empires, and wololo-ing for close to 25 years and it’s thrilling to give our players more to enjoy.

To celebrate the launch of Age of Empires IV, we are taking over Times Square in NYC by spanning multiple city blocks of large digital screens, a living diorama, and an AR experience. Please share your experiences if you happen to be in NYC. For those in London, heading to Piccadilly Circus from November 2nd could be an experience for the ages.

Age of Empires IV has something for every strategy gaming fan. With eight diverse civilizations, four captivating campaigns, multiplayer, skirmish, maps, unlockable videos, Art of War challenges, masteries and more, we’re excited to see what you play first.

If you’re new to Age of Empires: first of all, welcome! Now that you’re with us, there’s plenty of ways for you to get started:

Head to the “Learn” tab in the opening menu to find our Intro Tutorial. Our narrator will guide you through the game’s foundational skills, like building your economy and entering combat, whilst you help a group of displaced villagers start anew.

Got the basics down? Our “Art of War” challenges, found in Single Player, will help you refine skills and earn medals as you improve on the expertise needed to be victorious in future battles.

You can also play our campaigns via “Story Mode,” allowing you to enjoy the challenges of the game, but with reduced difficulty as you focus on the historical journey and gameplay.

You could also face up against the AI in “Skirmish” mode. Choose your civ, your AI difficulty, your map and ready up!

Looking to test your mettle against other players? Jump into multiplayer and select “Quick Match” or create a Custom Game. How you play is up to you! From maps to win conditions, no game will be the same.

We’ve also provided a breakdown of the hotkeys here on Xbox Wire for easy reference.

If this isn’t your first voyage onto the battlefield, there’s plenty of new features for you to enjoy in Age of Empires IV. Try positioning your archers on top of walls to literally take your strategy to new heights. Place your units in stealth forests to ready the perfect ambush, your units will even whisper to evade discovery by your enemies. Move your entire civilization across the map whilst playing as the Mongols and choose your landmarks to age up and gain additional bonuses.

There’s so much to enjoy with Age of Empires IV and we can’t wait to hear from you as you get started. The team is ready and waiting to hear your feedback! Need support? Head to our dedicated Support Site to get you back to battle.

Wololo!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1466860/Age_of_Empires_IV/