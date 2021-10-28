 Skip to content

Police Stories update for 28 October 2021

1.4.3 – New Levels, Improved AI, and Halloween mode!

Greetings, officers!

We’ve been preparing this Police Stories version for a long time. An updated partner with improved AI. A new police story telling about a crazy anarchist Charlie McDennis. Finally, a Halloween mode in which you’ll meet the long-awaited zombies for the first time.

1. Partner with a switchable behaviour

Passive mode

  • Enabled by default;
  • The partner behaves as before, acting strictly on the player’s orders;
  • The partner will pay attention to the points of potential threat;
  • If the partner is left idle (not on the order), he will return to the player.
Active mode

  • The partner will stand still only by the order of the player, in other cases he will return to the player automatically;

  • The partner himself looks at the points of potential threat, from where the suspects are expected to appear;

  • When meeting a suspect, the partner now independently takes actions to neutralize them if the player is not nearby:

    • Asks them to surrender;
    • In case of disobedience, he uses physical force;
    • In case of aggressive resistance, uses a weapon;
    • If a suspect starts to run away, the partner will pursue them as long as he considers it safe;
    • Picks up weapons dropped from suspects;

  • If the suspect gives themselves away, the partner will be ready for their actions;

  • The player's commands have the highest priority unless a suspect is raising a weapon.

2. New campaign “The Story of Charlie McDennis”



  • The new campaign opens after completing the main one, its story begins after John's first working day with Rick;
  • Five new missions, which we have slightly redone from the previous beta.

3. Halloween Mode

  • Theme decorations and a zombie character;

  • You can switch it from the main menu;

  • We advise you to play the new campaign without the zombie mode on first;

    • Zombie Character:

    • Attacks the nearest person, regardless of whether they are a policeman or a suspect;

    • You must save the suspects who haven’t picked up their weapons from the zombies, otherwise you will be charged with unjustified violence;

    • Find your way to deal with an unexpected threat.

Make sure to share your impressions of the zombies! We plan to create a full-fledged zombie mode, which will significantly differ from the current one. We hope you like the new features!

