1.4.3 – New Levels, Improved AI, and Halloween mode!

Greetings, officers!
We’ve been preparing this Police Stories version for a long time. An updated partner with improved AI. A new police story telling about a crazy anarchist Charlie McDennis. Finally, a Halloween mode in which you’ll meet the long-awaited zombies for the first time.
1. Partner with a switchable behaviour
Passive mode
- Enabled by default;
- The partner behaves as before, acting strictly on the player’s orders;
- The partner will pay attention to the points of potential threat;
- If the partner is left idle (not on the order), he will return to the player.
Active mode
-
The partner will stand still only by the order of the player, in other cases he will return to the player automatically;
-
The partner himself looks at the points of potential threat, from where the suspects are expected to appear;
-
When meeting a suspect, the partner now independently takes actions to neutralize them if the player is not nearby:
- Asks them to surrender;
- In case of disobedience, he uses physical force;
- In case of aggressive resistance, uses a weapon;
- If a suspect starts to run away, the partner will pursue them as long as he considers it safe;
- Picks up weapons dropped from suspects;
-
If the suspect gives themselves away, the partner will be ready for their actions;
-
The player's commands have the highest priority unless a suspect is raising a weapon.
2. New campaign “The Story of Charlie McDennis”
- The new campaign opens after completing the main one, its story begins after John's first working day with Rick;
- Five new missions, which we have slightly redone from the previous beta.
3. Halloween Mode
-
Theme decorations and a zombie character;
-
You can switch it from the main menu;
-
We advise you to play the new campaign without the zombie mode on first;
-
-
Zombie Character:
-
Attacks the nearest person, regardless of whether they are a policeman or a suspect;
-
You must save the suspects who haven’t picked up their weapons from the zombies, otherwise you will be charged with unjustified violence;
-
Find your way to deal with an unexpected threat.
-
Make sure to share your impressions of the zombies! We plan to create a full-fledged zombie mode, which will significantly differ from the current one. We hope you like the new features!
Changed files in this update