Steam Playtest: V5

Dear operators,
The full changelog of Playtest V6.
- Add: Insertion on foot cinematic on Valenwood villa
- Add: Insertion on foot cinematic on Training map
- Add: Input "Jump" enables Play/Pause in Battle plan
- Add: Input "Jump" allows to exit prone
- Add: Icon indicator in Battle plan to know player soldier
- Add: Open inventories in battle plan enable pause game
- Improve: Crouch animations with weapon
- Improve: Default squad loadouts
- Improve: Blocked weapon against obstacle with ADS system
- Improve: Blocked weapon animations
- Fix: Pathfinding errors on Valenwood villa
- Fix: AI could move on roof of Valenwood villa
- Fix: Some events doesn't update colors of squads and cause some bigs
- Fix: Some events doesn't update operators usable in battle plan and cause some bigs
- Fix: Offset animations for unarmed character
- Fix: Camera errors if weapon blocked
- Fix: ADS with scope if weapon blocked
- Fix: Could throw grenade with ADS enable
- Fix: Com' type visible in battle plan if hostage/captured enemy selected
- Fix: Some errors scripts
