 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Black One Blood Brothers Playtest update for 28 October 2021

Steam Playtest: V5

Share · View all patches · Build 7618445 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

The full changelog of Playtest V6.

  • Add: Insertion on foot cinematic on Valenwood villa
  • Add: Insertion on foot cinematic on Training map
  • Add: Input "Jump" enables Play/Pause in Battle plan
  • Add: Input "Jump" allows to exit prone
  • Add: Icon indicator in Battle plan to know player soldier
  • Add: Open inventories in battle plan enable pause game
  • Improve: Crouch animations with weapon
  • Improve: Default squad loadouts
  • Improve: Blocked weapon against obstacle with ADS system
  • Improve: Blocked weapon animations
  • Fix: Pathfinding errors on Valenwood villa
  • Fix: AI could move on roof of Valenwood villa
  • Fix: Some events doesn't update colors of squads and cause some bigs
  • Fix: Some events doesn't update operators usable in battle plan and cause some bigs
  • Fix: Offset animations for unarmed character
  • Fix: Camera errors if weapon blocked
  • Fix: ADS with scope if weapon blocked
  • Fix: Could throw grenade with ADS enable
  • Fix: Com' type visible in battle plan if hostage/captured enemy selected
  • Fix: Some errors scripts

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1621560/Black_One_Blood_Brothers/

Discord: https://discord.gg/3exB5C5GxT

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HeliosProdGames

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlackOneBloodBrothers

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/heliosproductiongames/

Changed files in this update

Black One Blood Brothers Playtest Content Depot 1777641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.