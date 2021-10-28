 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 28 October 2021

Public Beta Version 20211028

English

#########Content#####################

Added fog effects on the 2nd floor of Ardham Hotel

New furniture: Decoration Pumpkin Head

New furniture: Wood Chair (A new variation for Halloween theme. It can be used as a 2-hand weapon.)

Added a vendor on the 2nd floor of Ardham Hotel to sell those new furniture.

Changed the battle background of the 2nd floor of Ardham Hotel

#########System#####################

Changed the code structure for new furniture item generation. (It does not affect any of the previous furniture items to ensure save compatibility)

简体中文

#########Content#####################

阿德汉姆旅店2楼加入雾效

新家具：装饰用南瓜头

新家具：木制座椅（一种新的更加符合万圣节风格的版本。可以作为双手武器使用。）

在阿德汉姆旅店2楼加入了一个新的商人贩卖上述家具。

改变了阿德汉姆旅店2楼的战斗背景画面

#########System#####################

改变了生成新的家具时的代码结构。（对旧的家具物品不影响，以确保存档兼容性。）

