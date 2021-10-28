Public Beta Version 20211028

English
#########Content#####################
Added fog effects on the 2nd floor of Ardham Hotel
New furniture: Decoration Pumpkin Head
New furniture: Wood Chair (A new variation for Halloween theme. It can be used as a 2-hand weapon.)
Added a vendor on the 2nd floor of Ardham Hotel to sell those new furniture.
Changed the battle background of the 2nd floor of Ardham Hotel
#########System#####################
Changed the code structure for new furniture item generation. (It does not affect any of the previous furniture items to ensure save compatibility)
简体中文
#########Content#####################
阿德汉姆旅店2楼加入雾效
新家具：装饰用南瓜头
新家具：木制座椅（一种新的更加符合万圣节风格的版本。可以作为双手武器使用。）
在阿德汉姆旅店2楼加入了一个新的商人贩卖上述家具。
改变了阿德汉姆旅店2楼的战斗背景画面
#########System#####################
改变了生成新的家具时的代码结构。（对旧的家具物品不影响，以确保存档兼容性。）
