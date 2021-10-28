Update 2.1.293. Plague Island. Part ⅠⅠ

Changelog. Update 2.1.293
What's new:
- Added a solo randomly-generated dungeon. The entrance to it can be found in the Dark Forest and Swamp Marsh.
- Added new tameable pets: black wolf, bat (can be found chopping down trees on Plague Island), as well as three types of spiders.
- Godsends can now be found in locations on Plague Island.
- Large trees, deposits and monsters can be found in the Dark Forest and Swamp Marsh. They differ from general ones in their rarity, increased chance and amount of loot, as well as characteristics.
- В начальной деревне острова теперь можно встретить торговца Барни.
- Добавлена новая еда и блюда, которые можно приготовить у костра.
Improvements:
- Reworked resource gathering timers. Now a high level of skills and the use of food will significantly affect the speed of collection.
- Increased spawn zones sizes in the Dark Forest and Swamp Marsh.
- Improved visuals of the Plague Island locations.
- Increased the visibility of ore veins on Plague Island.
Fixed bugs:
- Fixed a bug due to which weapon strikes in some dungeons were applied to the floor surface, which caused unnecessary consumption of weapon durability.
- Fixed a bug due to which attacking mobs and pets could try to continue chasing a player instead of attacking.
- Fixed a bug due to which damage from some combat abilities could be applied to monsters with protection from usual damage.
- Fixed a bug due to which the combat abilities did not change the plague damage according to their logic.
- Fixed a bug due to which the poisonous swamp frog applied bleeding instead of poison when attacking.
- Fixed a bug due to which the special ability of a barghest was activated without needed level.
- Fixed resetting the cooldown of pets if they are pulled away before the ability is fully completed.
- Fixed a bug due to which a thrown object on the walkways in the port could not be picked up.
- Fixed display of DPS for pets.
- Fixed bugs of barghest sound effects.
