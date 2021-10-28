 Skip to content

WizardPunk update for 28 October 2021

'Witch Guild' Update - Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Witch Guild!

  • New guild to join with 3 unique relics and a broom to fly around on
  • Enemies can now be a witch in the tournament
  • New achievement for joining

Adventure Mode

  • Mana is now gained each match (don't have to wait until end of day)
  • Guilds can be visited at any time of day
  • Playable characters now reward two mana for defeating them (day 3 and onwards)

Main Menu

  • New "Past Runs" menu with info on forfeited and failed adventure mode runs

Quality of Life

  • Changed quests that were too basic to simple indicators
  • Now showing actual quest progress (eg. "1 out of 3 more enemies to defeat")
  • Quests now tell you if they were completed at end-of-match screen
  • Showing actual characters with guild gear in pre-match screen
  • Lots of bug fixes!

