'Witch Guild' Update - Patch Notes

Witch Guild!
- New guild to join with 3 unique relics and a broom to fly around on
- Enemies can now be a witch in the tournament
- New achievement for joining
Adventure Mode
- Mana is now gained each match (don't have to wait until end of day)
- Guilds can be visited at any time of day
- Playable characters now reward two mana for defeating them (day 3 and onwards)
Main Menu
- New "Past Runs" menu with info on forfeited and failed adventure mode runs
Quality of Life
- Changed quests that were too basic to simple indicators
- Now showing actual quest progress (eg. "1 out of 3 more enemies to defeat")
- Quests now tell you if they were completed at end-of-match screen
- Showing actual characters with guild gear in pre-match screen
- Lots of bug fixes!
Changed files in this update