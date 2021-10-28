Halloween Update And Event!

"Moms" of UNDYING! Halloween is here!
Join UNDYING now and join other "moms" to get a new "Halloween 2021 DLC" for free!
Available between 10AM on October 28th, PST ~ 10AM on November 1, PST!
This free DLC includes
- A lot of places make up the atmosphere of Halloween!
- Halloween-themed zombies come and go, pay attention!
- For a collection task, you need to collect 5 "Halloween Cards". Look for them in different locations.
- After the collection is complete, a permanent display will appear in your home!
- Only valid for the STEAM Halloween event time: October 29, 0:00, Beijing time, November 2, 0:00! Cherish these four days
We have other improvements
- Important! We have added a new hidden ending (early version, not final version), think of a way to trigger it!
- Cody's skills have a clearer and more interesting preview
- When you end your battle with humans, Cody's feedback is more natural
- Optimized and adjusted balancing for resources as well as the experience of the mid-late game
- Other minor fixes and balancing
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PlayUndying
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PlayUndying/
Youtube: http://bit.ly/VanimalsYouTube
Changed depots in develop branch