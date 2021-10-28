 Skip to content

UNDYING update for 28 October 2021

Halloween Update And Event!

Build 7617999

Patchnotes via Steam Community
"Moms" of UNDYING! Halloween is here!

Join UNDYING now and join other "moms" to get a new "Halloween 2021 DLC" for free!

Available between 10AM on October 28th, PST ~ 10AM on November 1, PST!

This free DLC includes

  • A lot of places make up the atmosphere of Halloween!
  • Halloween-themed zombies come and go, pay attention!
  • For a collection task, you need to collect 5 "Halloween Cards". Look for them in different locations.
  • After the collection is complete, a permanent display will appear in your home!
  • Only valid for the STEAM Halloween event time: October 29, 0:00, Beijing time, November 2, 0:00! Cherish these four days

We have other improvements

  • Important! We have added a new hidden ending (early version, not final version), think of a way to trigger it!
  • Cody's skills have a clearer and more interesting preview
  • When you end your battle with humans, Cody's feedback is more natural
  • Optimized and adjusted balancing for resources as well as the experience of the mid-late game
  • Other minor fixes and balancing

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PlayUndying

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PlayUndying/

Youtube: http://bit.ly/VanimalsYouTube

