Warlocks Entanglement update for 28 October 2021

Update for 28th October

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Torches now attach to the local ISO surface and look better in cave environments.

Prefabrications updated to make ladder use easier, terrain already generated will not update, Only newly visited locations.

AI has been recalibrated and new internal leavers created to adjust going forwards.

