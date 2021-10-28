-Penalties in online mode bug fixed.
-Results online showing wrong team/car bug fixed.
-Bug fixed were time trial sometimes didn't upload to leaderboard.
-Online mode bug fixed causing wrong results.
-Online mode chance of disconnection reduced and number added to disconnection message. (When you get disconnected, send this number to Applimazing to help identify the problem).
-Online mode now showing a message why custom cars can't be used (Not connected with Steam, please restart Steam and this game when you can't use custom cars).
-In spectator mode no count down after finish bug fixed.
-Small bugs fixed.
Ultimate Racing 2D 2 update for 28 October 2021
Patch 1.0.0.2 Released!
