PCMark 8 update for 29 October 2021

SystemInfo 5.44

UL benchmarks use a component called SystemInfo to identify the hardware in your system. This patch updates SystemInfo to version 5.44.

  • Updated GPU detection module to improve compatibility with latest hardware.

