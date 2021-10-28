 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Orbital Bullet update for 28 October 2021

Orbital Bullet In Eternity Patch #1

Share · View all patches · Build 7617539 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fraggers!

After yesterday's release of our major content update, the 'In Eternity Update', based on your valuable feedback, we already were able to get a new patch out, bringing some changes, small improvements, and bugfixes to the game!

More details below:
Changes
  • Removed „Life is Key“ Update from Eternity Tower.
  • Changed Elite enemy distribution that they first spawn at Overcharge Level 1.
  • Changed the Map Symbol for the Eternity Console.
Bugfixes
  • Fixed a bug where the Multi Grenade Launcher would deal no damage.
  • Fixed a bug where the player could take damage while in the transition at the Miro Planet.
  • Fixed various localization errors (e.g. Perks, Missions)
  • Fixed a bug that caused lags when rebinding keys. Only occurred when playing with mouse & keyboard.
  • Fixed a Template in the Eternity Tower where the player could jump into the inner circle while there was none.
  • Fixed a bug where it showed the Medi-Backpack prompt inside the Eternity Tower.
  • Fixed a bug where the Engineer Item cooldown was calculated wrong.
  • Fixed a text issue at the Ammo Capacity Upgrade.
  • Fixed a bug where Heal Pillars could spawn in the Eternity Tower.

Changed files in this update

Orbital Bullet Content Depot 1167681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.