Orbital Bullet In Eternity Patch #1

Fraggers!
After yesterday's release of our major content update, the 'In Eternity Update', based on your valuable feedback, we already were able to get a new patch out, bringing some changes, small improvements, and bugfixes to the game!
More details below:
Changes
- Removed „Life is Key“ Update from Eternity Tower.
- Changed Elite enemy distribution that they first spawn at Overcharge Level 1.
- Changed the Map Symbol for the Eternity Console.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where the Multi Grenade Launcher would deal no damage.
- Fixed a bug where the player could take damage while in the transition at the Miro Planet.
- Fixed various localization errors (e.g. Perks, Missions)
- Fixed a bug that caused lags when rebinding keys. Only occurred when playing with mouse & keyboard.
- Fixed a Template in the Eternity Tower where the player could jump into the inner circle while there was none.
- Fixed a bug where it showed the Medi-Backpack prompt inside the Eternity Tower.
- Fixed a bug where the Engineer Item cooldown was calculated wrong.
- Fixed a text issue at the Ammo Capacity Upgrade.
- Fixed a bug where Heal Pillars could spawn in the Eternity Tower.
