Animated Puzzles update for 28 October 2021

Update Notes For October 28

Build 7617526 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a gamepad crash bug
  • Updated to latest Steamworks API
  • A few minor graphical improvements in menus and ingame.
  • Fixed a Multiplayer bug that allowed multiple players to pick up the same piece.

