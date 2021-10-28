 Skip to content

First Class Escape: The Train of Thought update for 28 October 2021

Patch Notes for Version 1.4.1

Here is the change log for patch 1.4.1

Features:

-Re-baked lighting to fix some lighting artifacts. This should also generally improve lighting a bit.

Bug Fixes:

-Some small bug fixes

