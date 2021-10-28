Patch Notes for Version 1.4.1

Here is the change log for patch 1.4.1
Features:
-Re-baked lighting to fix some lighting artifacts. This should also generally improve lighting a bit.
Bug Fixes:
-Some small bug fixes
