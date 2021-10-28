Fixed a bug that the score may be downloaded before the score is uploaded, and if there is no data to download, it will be forcibly terminated.
BulletGarden update for 28 October 2021
Bug fix Updates v.2.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update