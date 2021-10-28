Live Stream With Devs Today

Hey engineers,

Let's catch up, shall we? We'll be playing new version of Learning Factory, featuring lots of rivers, lakes, new content and other awesome stuff. Also: Halloween is upon us, and we have a surprise for you! Come and see for yourself:

8am PST / 11am EST / 5pm CET!

Join us on Twitch, YouTube and on our Steam page.

Hey, let's discuss how you like all this stuff, shall we? Drop us a line:

----------------------

How to Get More Involved



Going to Early Access is but the first step to glory (and eternal cat happiness). Wanna be part of what happens next? Head to this blog post and learn how to help make the game even more awesome!

Share Your Gameplay and Become Part of KOTOVOD History

Learning Factory needs your help! Record a 10 or more minutes of you playing the game, share a video using any way you see fit, write your name into Learning Factory credits and get a promo cat! Make history here