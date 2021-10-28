 Skip to content

Hunt and Snare update for 28 October 2021

Hotfix - r5.27h

Patchnotes via Steam Community



r5.27h Changelist;

  • Added new Halloween skins to Kizan (3) and Ful (1) that were missing skins, others had sets already
  • Changed Seasonal event dates to be a bit more lenient (lasting few more days in both directions)
  • Improved fitting of some hats on different species
  • Improved restocking of Lingerie and Cloth merchant trader inventories and they should be more likely to "fill" instead of "emptying" their stock now
  • Fixed problem with Halloween skins not spawning when they should
  • Fixed bugged chest in Amber woods
  • Fixed typo in Sterling conversation
  • Fixed couple of typos in Lumberjack conversation

