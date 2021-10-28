Hotfix - r5.27h

r5.27h Changelist;
- Added new Halloween skins to Kizan (3) and Ful (1) that were missing skins, others had sets already
- Changed Seasonal event dates to be a bit more lenient (lasting few more days in both directions)
- Improved fitting of some hats on different species
- Improved restocking of Lingerie and Cloth merchant trader inventories and they should be more likely to "fill" instead of "emptying" their stock now
- Fixed problem with Halloween skins not spawning when they should
- Fixed bugged chest in Amber woods
- Fixed typo in Sterling conversation
- Fixed couple of typos in Lumberjack conversation
Changed files in this update