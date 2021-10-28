 Skip to content

Zedfest update for 28 October 2021

0.71 EA-Update ft. Pathfinder

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Zedfest contestants! An update with some fixes, changes and added stuff for 0.71. And a new special playable character!

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that would occur when you had an objective pickup equipped (electric motor, USB-stick etc), placing it on the correct place and immediately picking up another pickup again, that pickup would get destroyed, making it impossible to proceed the objective.
  • Fixed an issue where the Vortex Blaster x2000 was unable to shoot after reloading.
  • Fixed up a few locations where players weren't supposed to be at.

Changes:

  • Dewolt Syringe Pistol's damage have been slightly increased across all weapon levels.
  • The Cheat code Box can now be opened by using the keyboard instead of clicking a button in the Main menu.
  • Slightly lowered the HP of bosses in Impossible difficulty.

Added:

  • Added the leaderboard for Zed Island.
  • A new playable character, the mighty Pathfinder! Find out how to unlock him by watching the video below!

