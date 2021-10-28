 Skip to content

Lazy Galaxy 2 update for 28 October 2021

Hotfix 1.3.1 is live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed ascension achievements requiring 1 more ascension than intended
  • Fixed text on locked upgrade tiers
  • Fixed building "!" notification not disappearing
  • Fixed zoom while placing new chunks
  • Fixed ship prices reaching infinity
  • Fixed the new foods being swapped
  • Fixed lag spikes for saves with a lot of food

