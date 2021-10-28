- Fixed ascension achievements requiring 1 more ascension than intended
- Fixed text on locked upgrade tiers
- Fixed building "!" notification not disappearing
- Fixed zoom while placing new chunks
- Fixed ship prices reaching infinity
- Fixed the new foods being swapped
- Fixed lag spikes for saves with a lot of food
Lazy Galaxy 2 update for 28 October 2021
Hotfix 1.3.1 is live!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
