恐惧之间 Fear surrounds update for 29 October 2021

We are about to update the game at GMT 4AM October 29 for about 2 hours.

Build 7617045 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

About the update:

1.Playing Room right now can be revealed in the lobby.

2.Custom room level restrict drop down to Level 1.

3.When you release the Tab, footprints and task mark will stay for 5s.

4.Cancel the function of automatically dissolving the game before starting the room for a certain period of time.

5.Top of the lobby will occur tips about the game.

6.Temporarily remove the matching function.

Fixed Bug:

1.Fixed the new Clergy/Spectre winning rate Wrong Calculation.

2.Fixed the lag while spectre is killing.

3.Fixed the Credibility function.

Others:

Enhanced the anti-Cheating System.

