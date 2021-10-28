2.3.6 Release

2.3.6 introduces a new design to the Start Page and the concept of Template projects (which you can turn your own projects into if you wish), plus support for a new Filters layer in the Room Editor which allows you to quickly and easily add special effects into your games!

As well as the new things, it brings a lot of stability fixes in the IDE, such as changing the default renderer on Windows to Direct3D and stopping a fair number of crashes throughout the IDE.

In-game, it fixes a number of issues with precise collisions (especially with scaled-up small sprites) on all targets and also resolves a number of issues with the new OperaGX target we released in 2.3.5, so now your OperaGX games can do more and will work better.

Please note there is also a bit of clean-up of old code and variable/event names, so please see the important changes section below in case any of this applies to you and so you now need to tweak your code slightly.

There are of course also a number of important bug fixes, so of course do also read the rest of the release notes carefully.

IDE Changes/fixes

In-game changes/fixes