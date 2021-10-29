 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality update for 29 October 2021

Patch 1.7

Share · View all patches · Build 7616760 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here we are with another update to Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality.

  • Various occlusion fixes
  • Fixed an issue with the Gallifreyan gloves
  • Fixed an issue with the horizon on the Escherverse
  • Improved performance on the forest of Lucia Minor
  • Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in a particular area of the forest on Lucia Minor
  • Fixed a graphical issue with the Cybermen in the second Scrapyard
  • Fixed an issue with a particular piece of scenery on the Cyber ship
  • Fixed an issue with Daleks in the stealth and shooter sections of Metebelis IV
  • Improved the lighting around the Cyber Reaper reveal
  • Fixed an issue where the game could softlock when caught by the Cyber Reaper

Changed files in this update

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality Content Depot 1444921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.