Here we are with another update to Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality.
- Various occlusion fixes
- Fixed an issue with the Gallifreyan gloves
- Fixed an issue with the horizon on the Escherverse
- Improved performance on the forest of Lucia Minor
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in a particular area of the forest on Lucia Minor
- Fixed a graphical issue with the Cybermen in the second Scrapyard
- Fixed an issue with a particular piece of scenery on the Cyber ship
- Fixed an issue with Daleks in the stealth and shooter sections of Metebelis IV
- Improved the lighting around the Cyber Reaper reveal
- Fixed an issue where the game could softlock when caught by the Cyber Reaper
