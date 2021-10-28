Full Release Update | Hotfix #11 | V1.1.7971.22900

Survivors,
We've just released one additional small Hotfix for Endzone - A World Apart, which contains a spooky surprise, small tweaks and fixes, based on your valuable feedback.
Please keep reporting possible bugs or issues you might encounter!
- Buildings: Added 14 Halloween themed decorative buildings.
- Main Menu: The main menu will now be themed in Halloween style, during a specific time span.
- Beacon: Landmark now correctly increases the attractiveness of all player buildings on the map.
- Scenarios: Monument wall decoration is now correctly unlocked during the "More than Survival" scenario.
- Scenarios: "The Forefather's Pride" mission now correctly triggers after the player finishes the "More than Survival" scenario.
- Scenarios: The seed amounts the player needs to gather are once again consistent with Arthur's comments.
- Side Missions: The “No Ale Before Four” mission which is triggered by an expedition now unlocks the technology for ale, so the player can always produce it. The mission now also counts upgraded pubs.
- Tutorial: Even if the player has multiple factory falls during the tutorial, only one of them needs to be supplied with electricity in order to solve the quest.
- Buildings: Landmark now shows builder paths when upgrading.
- UI: Added banner to main menu that informs about scenarios that don't allow prosperity content until the scenario was completed.
- Buildings: Pasture now informs players when the max cap is reached for both resources (food & secondary resource).
- Buildings: Pasture won't display negative values in its tooltip anymore.
- Environment: Removed several unusable and faulty lakes from the map generator.
- Expeditions: Fixed players getting stuck in the expeditions loot screen due to being unable to press any buttons.
- Goals: Tree count of tree amount goal is now correctly serialized.
- System: Fixed mouse cursor restriction. Restricting the mouse cursor in the options menu will now work as expected.
- Trading: Fixed incoming trader time wrongfully resetting when loading a save game.
- UI: Some modules are now correctly disabled when switching through tabs in the inspector of a building.
- UI: The world tooltip is now better positioned when hovering over stocks of resources.
- Buildings: Electric Water Pump is now affected by the water max cap.
- Expeditions: Demolish prompt now only shows highlighted hint towards when the ruin was not completely looted.
- Scenarios: "The Bet" scenario now uses the correct check for the seed amount to be consistent with localizations and voice overs.
- UI: The button for toggling the mode overlay of buildings can now be pressed in all cases in order to (de-)activate the overlay.
- UI: Removed "Review & Preview" button from Main Menu as the content is no longer up-to-date.
- Your Team from Gentlymad & Assemble Entertainment
