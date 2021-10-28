Balance Changes, new 'protest votes' system, modding crash fixes and more

[1.42]
- Capped success chance of a media spin event at 99% even if you are censoring the media.
- Balance changes to some dilemmas and events.
- Fixed some incorrect effects in Inner City Riots,International Trade, Race Riots and Bureaucracy.
- Changes to situations. A long list of effects on situations now take longer to take effect. To balance this, there are new short-term boosts/hits to happiness of everyone when a situation starts or ends.
- Reduced the impact on income/costs associated with the tax minister by 50% to prevent huge financial impact if they resign/get fired.
- Added new system that can be enabled per-country where in landslide elections some supporters cast protest votes for the opposition or smaller parties.
Changed files in this update