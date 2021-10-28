 Skip to content

Democracy 4 update for 28 October 2021

Balance Changes, new 'protest votes' system, modding crash fixes and more

[1.42]

  1. Capped success chance of a media spin event at 99% even if you are censoring the media.
  2. Balance changes to some dilemmas and events.
  3. Fixed some incorrect effects in Inner City Riots,International Trade, Race Riots and Bureaucracy.
  4. Changes to situations. A long list of effects on situations now take longer to take effect. To balance this, there are new short-term boosts/hits to happiness of everyone when a situation starts or ends.
  5. Reduced the impact on income/costs associated with the tax minister by 50% to prevent huge financial impact if they resign/get fired.
  6. Added new system that can be enabled per-country where in landslide elections some supporters cast protest votes for the opposition or smaller parties.

