Bus Simulator 21 - Update #2 available now!

Attention, bus drivers: Our latest update for Bus Simulator 21 is now available for download. This patch includes an additional fix for savegame issues some players were still experiencing, it improves the performance when reaching the Pecunia district within the “Catch them all” mission of the Angel Shores campaign, it includes fixes for the mirrors of the Setra buses, an updated input library to fix some steering wheel problems, and also a number of other fixes and game improvements. Here are the detailed patch notes:
Patch notes: Update #2 (PC)
Critical Improvements & New Features
- Improved on getting access back in save games which doesn’t detect you as the owner
- Improved performance of missions, including fixing performance issues in mission “Catch them all” unlocking Pecunia
- Input configurations will be restored correctly in case they get corrupted or deleted
- Multiplayer features less rubber-banding
- Destination boards can be set to “Last Stop” mode using the cashier, this will always show the last stop of a route, no matter if driving according to the timetable or doing special trips
Gameplay Fixes
- Taking over an empty bus will no longer unnecessarily spawn an NPC driver
- Description in tutorial as well as reminders for the handicapped ramp will show controls and conditions according to realism setting
- Improved behavior when shifting into Neutral while driving, naturally slowing down the bus
UI Fixes & Improvements
- The privacy notice is now available in Korean
- Selecting the correct bus in collections of multiple buses works without click & hold
- All the mission goals of mission “More Mansions” are now available in German
- When having disabled the mini map, it will not reactivate itself after loading a save game
- Dropdown menus in the settings can be closed by clicking the header again
- Adjusted names for some key bindings as they were confusing
- Driver presets can be applied again in the settings
- Settings can be reset to default
- Improved readability of company settings
Steering Wheels
- Updated input library, fixing some steering wheel issues
- Added additional force feedback settings to allow fine-tuning of feedback
Buses
Fixes
- Fixed door behavior on Grande West 30ft
- Fixed sunscreen on IVECO BUS Urbanway 12m
- Fixed problems with interior ads in MAN A37
- Fixed driver window on MAN A47
- Fixed handling on Mercedes-Benz Citaro G
- Fixed left mirror on Setra S412
- Fixed right mirror on Setra S417
- Fixed sunscreen on Setra S417
- Fixed sunscreen on Volvo Electric 7900 and Volvo Electric 7900 Articulated
Improvements
- Improved passenger movement in the front of the MAN 12C
- Adjusted cashier location on MAN A47
- Visual quality of buses in the garage menu has been improved
Visual Fixes & Improvements
- Improved visual quality and performance of shadows on distance for some objects
- Eyes of pedestrians are visualized correctly again
Your Bus Simulator team
