Helheim Update (V1.1)

Ahoy captains!

We just released a spooky new update. Travel through viking hell with 2 new free songs! Here's everything you will find in the Helheim update:

2 New Songs

Play a catchy new song by Æther Realm - "Redneck Vikings from Hell" (level 3/7/10) and the dark and twisted "Mediator" by Jinjer (level 4/6/8).

Helheim, travel through hell

Where do vikings go when they die in shame instead of bravery? Find out and enter the realm of death of the goddess Hel, towering over the vainquished souls.

Helheim-themed lobby and hammer

To celebrate Halloween, the tavern just had a makeover. But that's not all: a new hammer skin is available! Unlike other hammers, no need to work towards an Achievement, you'll just have to open your eyes and look carefully to find it... But be quick, the Halloween tavern and the chance to win the hammer are only there for a limited time (two weeks, until Nov 11th)!

New Gameplay Settings

New settings allowing to set:

Display beat lines : adds lines corresponding to the beats in the music, to better see the rhythm

: adds lines corresponding to the beats in the music, to better see the rhythm Rune color : allows to choose among new rune colors for better visibility

: allows to choose among new rune colors for better visibility Mirrored runes : reverses the rune patterns horizontally (right-handed heavy songs will become left-heavy)

: reverses the rune patterns horizontally (right-handed heavy songs will become left-heavy) Rune speed : override the speed at which the runes travel

All these effects are applied on all songs/maps, and also in multiplayer. They do not modify scoring or the way scores are saved.

Song list separated into volumes : Volume 1, Volume 2, and custom songs

: Volume 1, Volume 2, and custom songs Sorting panel allowing to sort songs by increasing/decreasing artist, title, difficulty, or date

by increasing/decreasing artist, title, difficulty, or date Songs containing explicit content are flagged with an "E" icon

are flagged with an "E" icon "My Precious" achievement only requires gold medals for Volume 1

Medals and personal ghosts are now automatically saved online (meaning they will be restored on reinstall)

Added horizontal scroll on hammer selector

Other small UI updates

Fix black oars on other boats

Fix missing "me" icon on friends leaderboard

