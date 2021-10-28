 Skip to content

My Village Life update for 28 October 2021

MVL: Hunter Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7616333 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

MVL: Hunter Update:

  • 1 New Achievement
  • New Offroad vehicle
  • New Gun System
  • New Hunting System
  • New Deer System
  • New Hunter mission
  • New Huntingable deers, birds...
  • New Sneaky mode: Hold Ctrl-button to get in sneaky mode and you can get closer to a deer
  • New Deer Sale point
  • New Strange event in the abandoned house
  • New Night sound effects
  • New Locations
  • New Items
  • New Details
  • New Mysteries
  • Again added a pumpkin in the main menu
  • Again added more pumpkins in the game
  • Optimized the game
  • Fixed Bale count
  • Fixed lighting bug on characters
  • Fixed the dog can't entering house problem
  • Fixed the AI bus all problem
  • Fixed the trees flashing bug
  • Fixed some bugs and problems

    And more...

MVL: Multiplayer:

The works on the multiplayer mode is paused probably while the works on the singleplayer mode isn't done.

