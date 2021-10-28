MVL: Hunter Update:
- 1 New Achievement
- New Offroad vehicle
- New Gun System
- New Hunting System
- New Deer System
- New Hunter mission
- New Huntingable deers, birds...
- New Sneaky mode: Hold Ctrl-button to get in sneaky mode and you can get closer to a deer
- New Deer Sale point
- New Strange event in the abandoned house
- New Night sound effects
- New Locations
- New Items
- New Details
- New Mysteries
- Again added a pumpkin in the main menu
- Again added more pumpkins in the game
- Optimized the game
- Fixed Bale count
- Fixed lighting bug on characters
- Fixed the dog can't entering house problem
- Fixed the AI bus all problem
- Fixed the trees flashing bug
- Fixed some bugs and problems
And more...
MVL: Multiplayer:
The works on the multiplayer mode is paused probably while the works on the singleplayer mode isn't done.
Changed files in this update