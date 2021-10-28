 Skip to content

Elewder update for 28 October 2021

Hotfix v0.1.01

Build 7616230 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Warlocks, just a quick hotfix for Elewder v0.1.01.

  • Fix teleport issue
  • Modified some rooms collision, to avoid being stuck in collision
  • Remove low visibility traps
  • Tweak weapon dmg
  • Fixed weapon firing on finisher animations

Thanks for playing!

