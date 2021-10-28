Hotfix v0.1.01

Hey Warlocks, just a quick hotfix for Elewder v0.1.01.
- Fix teleport issue
- Modified some rooms collision, to avoid being stuck in collision
- Remove low visibility traps
- Tweak weapon dmg
- Fixed weapon firing on finisher animations
Thanks for playing!
