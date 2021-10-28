-fixed players could get incorrectly transported to Sam Quest location in Chapter Selecting mode
-fixed incorrect treasure chest states in Chapter Selecting mode
-increased aim-assist for Sam's action.
Eastward update for 28 October 2021
Patch note ( Hotfix 1.1.0b )
