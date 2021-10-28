Cassie's Betrayal 2.0 patch notes

Cassie's Betrayal is a free DLC update for the game. To see a broad overview of the new features Click here!
- 3 new regular enemies, 2 new minibosses and 2 new bosses plus Cassie the Cat in each area. Missions will have far more enemy variety than before.
- A Boo~stiary of all enemies has been added. Capturing more and more of each ghost will show their Dice, Skills and Enemy Effects. This information can be accessed on the board or directly in battles. Now you're equipped with both knowledge and Dice!
- Completing Special Missions unlocks diary entries from the Spook Squad about their previous adventures. These are accessed from the Boo~stiary.
- All tiles adjacent to your current tile will be flipped over before clicking on them. With the surrounding ghosts visible, it's possible to make more informed choices on fighting or avoiding them
- Begin every run by choosing a helpful bonus at the start of the Forest
- Some ? tiles on the board will hide an extra Bonus Roll which can award (or remove) some HP or Ghost Jars. This Bonus Roll is free, will you roll for it?
- Dice can now be found with almost any combination of Dice Effects
- Composer Haakon Davidsen has made new battle and boss themes to keep you bopping whilst you're rolling
- Winning or losing a mission takes the total Ghost Jars you collected during the mission (not the amount you finished with) and adds them together with certain thresholds unlocking new weapons for that character. Now even failed missions will contribute to new weapons.
- Winning a mission for the first time awards a bonus of 40 Ghost Jars. Winning in general awards 20 Ghost Jars, losing awards 10 for the attempt. The All Battles Clear, Under 55 Minutes and Fewer than 4 Potions checkmarks are worth 5 Ghost Jars each. Aim for those victories!
- Special Missions are converted into their own levels giving each character a more defined level structure. All 4 of these unlock for a character after clearing their Standard Mission and award 40 Ghost Jars for first time clears.
- The Random Loadout and Statless Special Missions have been removed.
- Previous save data will convert your previous wins and defeats into this new Ghost Jar system, unlocking some weapons instantly but some may have to be re-earned.
- Finn's Charge Blaster also inflicts 1 Burn, Poison and Static when Charged!
- Finn's Overloader Battery gain required reduced from 15 to 10
- Finn's Overloader special dice are more powerful
- Finn's Power Shotgun special "Biggest Shot" now only gives Attack Dice. The dice have been weakened slightly
- Dotty's starting battery increased from 18 to 20
- Dotty's Pawvise Blade now also boosts her Charge Stat after Attacking
- Dotty's Barkdiche now adds an extra dice instead of boosting her Attack Stat
- Dotty's Furchion now affects all Action Dice, not just Attack Action Dice
- Lix's Soul Music also gives him a Burn, Poison or Static Shield when using Shield at 0 Shield
- Lix's Barrier Bass now gives an Attack Dice equal to 25% of his current Shield when Attacking
- Lix's Barrier Bass special "Final Crescendo" now only drains half of your Shield and gives a dice for every 4 units used. The dice have been weakened to compensate
- Peppa's Malware.EXE special dice are more powerful
- Peppa's Life.EXE special dice are more powerful
- Peppa's Power.EXE requirement reduced from 7+ dice rolls to 6+
- 3rd Degree Burn changed "Your Burn damage is now 2 damage for every 4 Burn"
- The Burn Turn Burn inflicted increased from 1 to 2
- Burn Bomb damage reduced from 4 damage to 3 but is now 3 damage for every 4 Burn on the enemy. 4 with 3rd Degree Burn
- Static Conductor changed "Your Static damage is now 2 damage for every 4 Static"
- Burn/Static UP removed
- Quick Heal start of battle heal increased from 4HP to 5HP
- Sick Dodge reduced from giving 2 Dodge to 1
- Extra Special now doubles the value of the Extra Action when adding it to your Special guage
- Lucky 5 is now Lucky 4 and activates every 4 turn
- Recovery Station, Portable Anvil, Tray O'Ghosts and Power Boost removed
- Victory Potion moved to the Boss Module pool
- Hearty Potion increased from healing 50% of Max HP to 75% of Max HP
- Bottomless Potion chance increased from 40% to 50%
- Always Angry now gives an all 10 Charge Dice instead of automatically refilling Battery
New Modules
- All or Nothing: Every turn all your stats are put into a single Action
- Action Balance: Stats +2 to the Actions not used last turn
- Battery Powered: Begin battles with full HP but 1 Battery
- Battery Booster: Roll your Charge Stat Dice when your Battery is 6 or fewer
- Close Enough: Win battles if the enemy has 1,2 or 3HP at the end of your turn
- Special Agent: Gain 5 Special each turn
- Lunar Panels: Start every battle with full battery
- Attack Focused: Attack Stat +5, Shield and Charge Stats-2
- Shield Focused: Shield Stat +5, Attack and Charge Stats-2
- Charge Focused: Charge Stat +5, Shield and Charge Stats-2
- Health Focused: Max HP +10, Max Battery -6
- Battery Focused: Max Battery +10, Max HP -6
- Shield Master: Max HP set to 10. Roll an all 10 Shield Dice every turn
- Battery Master: Max Battery set to 10. Roll an all 10 Charge Dice and gain Charged! every turn
- Changed the mission results potion limit from 3 or fewer to 4 or fewer
- Changed the mission results time limit from Under 45 Minutes to Under 55 Minutes
- Changed the HP increase of a Stat point at the end of each area from +1 Max HP to +2 Max HP
- Changed the stat point requirement from capturing all the ghosts to capturing the 4 regular ghosts
- Renamed the Area Cleared bonus to All Ghosts Captured for clarity
- Dice can now spawn with almost any combination of effects but there's still a chance they'll match
- Added the third dice effect symbol to the break room and game over screens for this change
- Increased the chance a Dice's Effects will match the effect of your Modules from 15% to 25%
- Potion healing increased from 33% to 40% of Max HP
- Renamed Area Cleared (the bonus and on the Area Complete screen) to All Ghosts Captured for clarity
- The name of the mission will now show on the Mission Success/Failure screen on the left
- Drafty Dungeons now gives 3 Ghost Jars for winning battles due to lack of chests and battle rewards
- Boonus Floors now lets you choose 1 of 2 challenge modifiers, or a random one, each area instead of being randomly assigned one
- The Boonus Floors panel will show on the Mission Success/Failure screen to show the Boonuses you finished with
Boonus Floors changes:
- Jacko increased from 3 Burn on battle start to 5
- Tenrec changed to give 5 Static Shield on battle start, not 2 Static Shield every turn
- Jackobox changed to give 5 Burn Shield on battle start, not 2 Burn Shield every turn
- Caterpillar changed to give enemies 2 Shield every turn
- Hornet changed from enemies gain 1 Dodge each turn to beginning battles with 2 Dodge
- Bear reduced from 3 Angry on enrage to 2
- Wolf increased from 3 Danger on Enrage to 4
- Ferrety Ghost Jar bonus for finishing battles within 3 turns increased from 2 to 3
- Battery Leak now inflicts 1 poison on you instead of reducing hp by 1
- Hovering the Burn, Static and Poison icons below the HP bar shows how much damage will be taken. This will reflect modules that power up Burn and Static damage too
- Burn now increases its damage by 1 every 4 stacks the character has
- Static now increases its damage by 1 every 4 stacks the character has
- Base Static damage reduced from 2 to 1
- Enemies that use Drain skills now take damage if they have Static on them
- Poison dice apply less Poison. 2/3/4 reduced to 1/2/3
- Angry dice apply less Angry. 2/3/4 reduced to 1/2/3
- If you're Status Immune the Mimic's taunts won't lower your battery
- If you're Status Immune you won't get effects from attacking Burn, Poison or Static Shields
- Enemy Counter damage increased from 3 to 4
- Reduced time on dice exploding when a 0 is rolled
Caterpillar HP reduced from 17 to 15
-
Tenrec Lucky Effect reduced from draining 2 Battery to 1
-
Tenrec health reduced to 15 to 13
-
Tenrec Shield Dice reduced
-
Tenrec has a new skill that adds Shield and Static Shield
-
Tenrec Start Battle Effect changed to 2 Static Shield
-
Tenrec Every Turn Effect changed to 1 Shield instead of 1 Static Shield
-
Jack Hornet Start Battle Effect reduced from 2 Dodge to 1
-
Jack Hornet Turn Effect will only add 1 Dodge if it currently has 0 Dodge
-
Wolf Danger Slash Danger stacks increased from 2 to 3
-
Owl HP reduced from 30 to 27
-
Owl Taunt Screech reduced from giving you 2 Angry to 1
-
Owl Turn Effect giving 2 Shield has been removed
-
Ghost Hands Turn Effect reduced from Draining 3 Battery to 2
-
Spider Enrage Effect removed
-
Spider new Start Effect of 5 Poison Shield
-
Spider Wolf Enrage Effect changed from 8 Poison Shield to 5 Regen
-
Spider Wolf new Start Effect of 7 Poison Shield
-
Jackobox HP reduced from 51 to 45
-
Jackobox now gains 4 Burn Shield at the start of battle
-
Jackobox Every Turn Effect changed to 3 Shield instead of 2 Burn Shield
-
Jackobox Counter Surprise now adds Burn Shield
-
Gargobox HP reduced from 60 to 57
-
Gargobox Start Battle Effect increased from 2 Burn Shield to 6 Burn Shield
-
Gargobox Every Turn Effect changed to 4 Shield instead of 4 Burn Shield
-
Mirrorcat's Drain Static increased from 2 Static to 3
- The Polter Challenge event now has you fight the Polter Prince instead of Ghost George. If you win, you complete the mission regardless of which area you were in.
- Basic jar reward increased to 20. Winning the dice roll increases it to 50.
- Ghost George is removed from the game. RIP
- Added a check to the Bonus Rolls as it seems clicking the buttons multiple times ends the ensuing battle in a softlock
- Fixed not getting Area Cleared bonus ghost jars whilst playing Drafty Dungeons
- Fixed a bug in Drafty Dungeons where drafting a dice and quitting on the module section, or drafting a module and quitting on the dice section would break things
- Fixed an issue in Boonus Floors where enrage effects could activate if the enemy healed back over 50%HP
- Fixed an issue in events where a dice would roll a number and the event would pass/fail incorrectly
- Fixed The Peery Painting mentioning a Dice when the reward is a Module
- Fixed a bug where enemies with Dodge wouldn't dodge Static when you gained Battery outside of Charge
- Fixed a bug where Static would remove all of an enemy's Dodge instead of decreasing it by 1
- Fixed a bug where enemies would instantly defeat you when countering on your Lucky Turn
- Fixed Battery Saver still using battery on Shield Action dice rolling 1,2,3
- Fixed The Lucky Five module checking its effect every 6 turns instead of 5
- Fixed Always Angry refilling Life.EXE to full HP
- Fixed a visual issue where a module pop out from the end of the previous battle would be shown in the next
- Implemented a fix that should prevent the start and exit tiles being blocked in
