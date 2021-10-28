More options & fixes!

Updated to v1.1.2

New Input Option

In Settings - Controls, you can now choose if you want the game to register holding down a key or only pressing a key to move/undo.

Input Delay Option

If you are using the Hold & Press option, you can select how fast the game detects if you are holding the key down. The available range is from 0.1 - 1 second. This can be adjusted in Settings - Controls

Changed Default Settings

Based on player feedback, by default the game detects Press only and the Input Delay is set to 0.2.

This can be changed in Settings - Controls as mentioned above.

Rebinding in-game issue

When rebinding the reset key while in-game, it would rebind the key and restart the entire level.

Enjoy the game and leave a review to let me know what you think about it!