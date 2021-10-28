More options & fixes!

Updated to v1.1.2
New Input Option
In Settings - Controls, you can now choose if you want the game to register holding down a key or only pressing a key to move/undo.
Input Delay Option
If you are using the Hold & Press option, you can select how fast the game detects if you are holding the key down. The available range is from 0.1 - 1 second. This can be adjusted in Settings - Controls
Changed Default Settings
Based on player feedback, by default the game detects Press only and the Input Delay is set to 0.2.
This can be changed in Settings - Controls as mentioned above.
Rebinding in-game issue
When rebinding the reset key while in-game, it would rebind the key and restart the entire level.
Changed files in this update