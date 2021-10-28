V.1.10 patch notes

The big UI patch is hereee!
Fixes
- Fixed inconsistent behaviour in the Sequential Switch and Reversed Sequential Switch.
- Fixed some typos.
Improvements:
- New-Game+ Scores are now saved to a separate leaderboard. All existing scores have been grandfathered in as New-Game+ Scores. A solution's score will only be submitted to the New-Game+ leaderboard if it uses any additional modules unlocked in New-Game+. Scores for solutions that don't use New-Game+ unlocked modules will be submitted to both New-Game+ leaderboards and Non New-Game+ leaderboards. New-Game+ leaderboards will be unlocked after completing the game at least once. To submit your Non New-Game+ scores again, load your save-game and re-complete the level.
- The joints on right-angled cables can now be moved freely by clicking and dragging. To reset the joint position to automatic positioning, double click on it.
- Added the ability to restore the last deleted module. Press Ctrl + Z to activate this.
- Scores and stats can now be seen prior to launching a puzzle.
- Save-files can now be renamed. Double-click on a save-file thumbnail to rename it.
- Multiple modules can now be moved simultaneously. Hold Shift while dragging a module and all neighbouring modules in a contiguous group (excluding locked modules) will move together.
- Added a Fast Forward playback speed. Press Shift + Space to activate it.
- Added a Step Forward behaviour setting. Step Forward can now either stop at the start or at the end of a timestep.
- Added a photosensitivity mode setting. Signal propagation animations are disabled when turned on.
- The playback head in the I/O section now accurately shows when playback is mid-timestep.
- Dialogue choices can now be chosen with the number keys.
- Tooltips for cables now show their individual cable lengths.
- The Return to Main Menu button in the Pause Menu will now return players to the Level Select screen first.
- Dialogues for completed puzzles can now be replayed by clicking on the dialogue tab.
- Some small UI improvements and bug fixes.
Known Issues:
- Some inconsistent behaviour in circuits with feedback loops in some situations.
