The Signal State update for 28 October 2021

V.1.10 patch notes

V.1.10 patch notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The big UI patch is hereee!

Fixes

  • Fixed inconsistent behaviour in the Sequential Switch and Reversed Sequential Switch.
  • Fixed some typos.

Improvements:

  • New-Game+ Scores are now saved to a separate leaderboard. All existing scores have been grandfathered in as New-Game+ Scores. A solution's score will only be submitted to the New-Game+ leaderboard if it uses any additional modules unlocked in New-Game+. Scores for solutions that don't use New-Game+ unlocked modules will be submitted to both New-Game+ leaderboards and Non New-Game+ leaderboards. New-Game+ leaderboards will be unlocked after completing the game at least once. To submit your Non New-Game+ scores again, load your save-game and re-complete the level.
  • The joints on right-angled cables can now be moved freely by clicking and dragging. To reset the joint position to automatic positioning, double click on it.
  • Added the ability to restore the last deleted module. Press Ctrl + Z to activate this.
  • Scores and stats can now be seen prior to launching a puzzle.
  • Save-files can now be renamed. Double-click on a save-file thumbnail to rename it.
  • Multiple modules can now be moved simultaneously. Hold Shift while dragging a module and all neighbouring modules in a contiguous group (excluding locked modules) will move together.
  • Added a Fast Forward playback speed. Press Shift + Space to activate it.
  • Added a Step Forward behaviour setting. Step Forward can now either stop at the start or at the end of a timestep.
  • Added a photosensitivity mode setting. Signal propagation animations are disabled when turned on.
  • The playback head in the I/O section now accurately shows when playback is mid-timestep.
  • Dialogue choices can now be chosen with the number keys.
  • Tooltips for cables now show their individual cable lengths.
  • The Return to Main Menu button in the Pause Menu will now return players to the Level Select screen first.
  • Dialogues for completed puzzles can now be replayed by clicking on the dialogue tab.
  • Some small UI improvements and bug fixes.

Known Issues:

  • Some inconsistent behaviour in circuits with feedback loops in some situations.

