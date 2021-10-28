Early Access Patch Note ver.0.4.2.3

Hello Swing Squad!
Here is the patch note for Swing Dunk ver.0.4.2.3
Friends
- The ability to invite platform friends to the game via Steam message has been added.
Background
- A feature that consumes fewer resources when the client is in the background or in the tray (inactive state) has been added.
Also, if the client is inactive for a certain period of time during a match play, the network connection will be shut down.
Tutorial
- In the basic tutorial, the awkward parts have been fixed.
Free Play
- In the Check Out Moves in Freeplay, the skill order has been adjusted and important skills have been highlighted.
AI
- Improved AI logic.
*Your reviews are much appreciated as they will contribute to increasing the player pool!
Please update the game before playing.
Thank you
