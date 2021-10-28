 Skip to content

Swing Dunk update for 28 October 2021

Early Access Patch Note ver.0.4.2.3

Early Access Patch Note ver.0.4.2.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Swing Squad!

Here is the patch note for Swing Dunk ver.0.4.2.3

 

Friends

  • The ability to invite platform friends to the game via Steam message has been added.

 

Background

  • A feature that consumes fewer resources when the client is in the background or in the tray (inactive state) has been added.

    Also, if the client is inactive for a certain period of time during a match play, the network connection will be shut down.

 

Tutorial

  • In the basic tutorial, the awkward parts have been fixed.

 

Free Play

  • In the Check Out Moves in Freeplay, the skill order has been adjusted and important skills have been highlighted.

 

AI

  • Improved AI logic.

 

*Your reviews are much appreciated as they will contribute to increasing the player pool!

Please update the game before playing.

Thank you

