Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has been updated - 28.10.2021

Thank you for playing Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy! We have just released patch 2978474, which includes the following:
- Fix for deadlock (black screen) on boot for some 4-core CPUs
- Increased stability for extended play sessions
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Thank you for playing Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy! We have just released patch 2978474, which includes the following:
Changed files in this update