Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy update for 28 October 2021

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has been updated - 28.10.2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy! We have just released patch 2978474, which includes the following:

  • Fix for deadlock (black screen) on boot for some 4-core CPUs
  • Increased stability for extended play sessions

