Clash of Legions update for 28 October 2021

Update description

Build 7615849 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Repair friend system
  2. Repair pet system
  3. Add mouse wheel to turn pages for cards
  4. Fix the problem that the tearing effect is invalid
  5. Fix the problem that the novice guide gets stuck in the pet
  6. Fix the problem that the novice guide is stuck in the shop
  7. Fix the price display problem of honor store

