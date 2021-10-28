Update description

- Repair friend system
- Repair pet system
- Add mouse wheel to turn pages for cards
- Fix the problem that the tearing effect is invalid
- Fix the problem that the novice guide gets stuck in the pet
- Fix the problem that the novice guide is stuck in the shop
- Fix the price display problem of honor store
