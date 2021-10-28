 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

KeeperRL update for 28 October 2021

The Necromancer patch is out!

Share · View all patches · Build 7615837 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Necromancer is released! This patch introduces a new playable faction focused on putting new life into dead bodies. Its highlight is the embalming mechanic, which lets you mold your minions to your liking by using various combinations of balsams.

This patch is compatible with Alpha 33 save files, retired dungeons, and mods.

  • New, playable Necromancer faction.
  • Automatic pillaging of items covers a larger area that extends beyond the enemy's territory.
  • Reworked workshop item upgrade menu.
  • Reworked phylactery graphical effects.
  • Fog and all gasses prevent sunlight damage to undead.
  • Fixed a rare minion UI crash.
  • Fixed crash involving team member drag & drop orders.
  • Fixed quarters UI glitch.

Changed files in this update

KeeperRL Content Depot 329971
  • Loading history…
KeeperRL Windows Depot 329972
  • Loading history…
KeeperRL Mac Depot 329973
  • Loading history…
KeeperRL Depot Linux 64-bit Depot 329975
  • Loading history…
KeeperRL Windows 64-bit Depot 329976
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.