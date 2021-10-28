The Necromancer patch is out!

The Necromancer is released! This patch introduces a new playable faction focused on putting new life into dead bodies. Its highlight is the embalming mechanic, which lets you mold your minions to your liking by using various combinations of balsams.
This patch is compatible with Alpha 33 save files, retired dungeons, and mods.
- New, playable Necromancer faction.
- Automatic pillaging of items covers a larger area that extends beyond the enemy's territory.
- Reworked workshop item upgrade menu.
- Reworked phylactery graphical effects.
- Fog and all gasses prevent sunlight damage to undead.
- Fixed a rare minion UI crash.
- Fixed crash involving team member drag & drop orders.
- Fixed quarters UI glitch.
