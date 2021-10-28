- New online event "Halloween".
- Added encyclopedia of zombies and obstacles.
- All cars are opening for free now.
- Break down of cars removed (always 100% HP in the garage).
- Killing with the bottom of the car does not decrease HP.
- Improved game launch in "Big Picture" mode.
- Reduced prices for upgrades (-20%).
- Reduced prices for decor (-88%).
- Minor improvements.
Zombie Derby: Pixel Survival update for 28 October 2021
Halloween update and more!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
