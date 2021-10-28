 Skip to content

Zombie Derby: Pixel Survival update for 28 October 2021

Halloween update and more!

  • New online event "Halloween".
  • Added encyclopedia of zombies and obstacles.
  • All cars are opening for free now.
  • Break down of cars removed (always 100% HP in the garage).
  • Killing with the bottom of the car does not decrease HP.
  • Improved game launch in "Big Picture" mode.
  • Reduced prices for upgrades (-20%).
  • Reduced prices for decor (-88%).
  • Minor improvements.

Zombie Derby: Pixel Survival Content Depot 1271691
