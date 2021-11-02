After performing well on the beta branch, patch 2.0.9 is now live on default, combined with the changes from 2.0.8!
Gameplay
- Some missions on bulletin boards are now only available in certain distances from the center of the galaxy
- Captains now return to the sector they started in upon completing a scout, refine, procure, sell, expedition or restock operation
- Trade contracts are now based on the revealed sectors of the area they are started in
- Various error messages that contain sector coordinates now show a ping on the map and can be clicked
- "A lost friend" mission now includes the captain's primary class in the bulletin
- Family, Commune and Cavaliers ships can now appear in sectors
Balancing
-
Procure Operation: tuned additional time required when buying big amounts of goods
- Instead of a 1.5mill threshold adding +45min it's now a 750k threshold adding +20 min
-
Mining Operation: greatly increased impact of discovered asteroid fields on area efficiency and yield
-
The pirates in the first encounter in "investigate missing freighters" mission are no longer insanely beefy
Client
- Trading goods floating around in the sector now have prettier and distinct models
- Added search function to encyclopedia
- Added encyclopedia articles for goods that list the stations where they can be bought and sold
- Added encyclopedia articles for productions that list ingredients and produced goods for each type of factory/mine/consumer etc
- Building Mode: scale step, grid size and stats settings are now persistent
UI
- Added a hint about cooling the hyperspace engine by boosting
- Added "Transfer All" context menu entry to move stacks of items between player and alliance inventory
- You can now interact with Ships and Stations while in Strategy Mode
- Building Mode: when more than the selected blocks would be deleted, those additional blocks are now highlighted
Scripting API
- Added resetHyperspaceCalculation() function to Player
Bugfixes
"As always, bug fixes marked with [UBR] are from User Bug Reports, that were submitted through our bug reporter! Thanks for your help and keep it up! :)"
- Fixed several issues in missions and scripts
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where the research UI scrolled to the top when researching
- Fixed an issue in procure, restock and trade operation where they couldn't be started as an alliance if the player didn't have enough money
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where the ship list in the Galaxy Map started rapidly scrolling while holding down the shift key
- Fixed an issue where fighters continued attacking a target even when relations changed to friendly
- Fixed two occurrences of wrong sector coordinate arguments in error messages
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where resources could be dropped in the wrong location when using legendary salvaging lasers
- Fixed an issue where the tracked mission was displayed in Building Mode, overlapping with craft stats
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where ships on mine operations could appear in cultist sectors
- Fixed several possible script crashes
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where changing the ship class made the ship name disappear in Strategy Mode sector overview
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where manual and autopilot jump routes could conflict with each other
- Fixed an issue with localization of mission descriptions on the bulletin board
- [UBR] Mobile variants of stations now have correct titles in their shop windows
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where boarded ships could not be repaired at repair docks
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where pressing Tab to switch between player and ship window didn't work in the Torpedoes tab
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where "A lost friend" mission could cause reputation loss with faction
- [UBR] Encyclopedia: turret factory is no longer listed as a consumer
- [UBR] Fixed several issues in french localization that caused problems in procure operations, crew board and mod window
- Fixed a crash when starting a dialog with the adventurer
Changed files in this update