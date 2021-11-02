 Skip to content

Avorion update for 2 November 2021

Patch 2.0.9 is now live!

Patch 2.0.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After performing well on the beta branch, patch 2.0.9 is now live on default, combined with the changes from 2.0.8!

Gameplay

  • Some missions on bulletin boards are now only available in certain distances from the center of the galaxy
  • Captains now return to the sector they started in upon completing a scout, refine, procure, sell, expedition or restock operation
  • Trade contracts are now based on the revealed sectors of the area they are started in
  • Various error messages that contain sector coordinates now show a ping on the map and can be clicked
  • "A lost friend" mission now includes the captain's primary class in the bulletin
  • Family, Commune and Cavaliers ships can now appear in sectors

Balancing

  • Procure Operation: tuned additional time required when buying big amounts of goods

    • Instead of a 1.5mill threshold adding +45min it's now a 750k threshold adding +20 min

  • Mining Operation: greatly increased impact of discovered asteroid fields on area efficiency and yield

  • The pirates in the first encounter in "investigate missing freighters" mission are no longer insanely beefy

Client

  • Trading goods floating around in the sector now have prettier and distinct models
  • Added search function to encyclopedia
  • Added encyclopedia articles for goods that list the stations where they can be bought and sold
  • Added encyclopedia articles for productions that list ingredients and produced goods for each type of factory/mine/consumer etc
  • Building Mode: scale step, grid size and stats settings are now persistent

UI

  • Added a hint about cooling the hyperspace engine by boosting
  • Added "Transfer All" context menu entry to move stacks of items between player and alliance inventory
  • You can now interact with Ships and Stations while in Strategy Mode
  • Building Mode: when more than the selected blocks would be deleted, those additional blocks are now highlighted

Scripting API

  • Added resetHyperspaceCalculation() function to Player

Bugfixes

"As always, bug fixes marked with [UBR] are from User Bug Reports, that were submitted through our bug reporter! Thanks for your help and keep it up! :)"

  • Fixed several issues in missions and scripts
  • [UBR] Fixed an issue where the research UI scrolled to the top when researching
  • Fixed an issue in procure, restock and trade operation where they couldn't be started as an alliance if the player didn't have enough money
  • [UBR] Fixed an issue where the ship list in the Galaxy Map started rapidly scrolling while holding down the shift key
  • Fixed an issue where fighters continued attacking a target even when relations changed to friendly
  • Fixed two occurrences of wrong sector coordinate arguments in error messages
  • [UBR] Fixed an issue where resources could be dropped in the wrong location when using legendary salvaging lasers
  • Fixed an issue where the tracked mission was displayed in Building Mode, overlapping with craft stats
  • [UBR] Fixed an issue where ships on mine operations could appear in cultist sectors
  • Fixed several possible script crashes
  • [UBR] Fixed an issue where changing the ship class made the ship name disappear in Strategy Mode sector overview
  • [UBR] Fixed an issue where manual and autopilot jump routes could conflict with each other
  • Fixed an issue with localization of mission descriptions on the bulletin board
  • [UBR] Mobile variants of stations now have correct titles in their shop windows
  • [UBR] Fixed an issue where boarded ships could not be repaired at repair docks
  • [UBR] Fixed an issue where pressing Tab to switch between player and ship window didn't work in the Torpedoes tab
  • [UBR] Fixed an issue where "A lost friend" mission could cause reputation loss with faction
  • [UBR] Encyclopedia: turret factory is no longer listed as a consumer
  • [UBR] Fixed several issues in french localization that caused problems in procure operations, crew board and mod window
  • Fixed a crash when starting a dialog with the adventurer

