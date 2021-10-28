October 28, update

- Adjusted the font size of the operation help during battle.
- Improved visibility of operation help during battle. (When the language setting is English)
- Fixed the pause menu in the tutorial.
- Fixed the unavailability of reverse in tutorial stages 1 and 2 to make it easier to understand.
- Shortened the time it takes to become controllable when exiting map mode on the stage select screen.
- Added the ability to create shortcuts to various Servants by pressing the numeric keys [1][2][3] at the top of the keyboard in the Servant Summon screen at the start of battle.
- The following changes have been made to the Servant Summon screen to reflect the above additions.
- Changed the display of the operation explanation for keyboard operation from [Shift+A] to [1].
- Changed the display of the operation explanation for keyboard operation from [Shift+S] to [2].
- Changed the display of the operation explanation for keyboard operation from [Shift+D] to [3].
- In addition, although the display of the operation explanation has been modified, you can still use the same method of creating shortcuts by pressing both Shift and S simultaneously as before.
- Keyboard Type 2 has been added to the operation instructions.
Keyboard Type 2 has the following button layout.
Arrow keys : Move cursor
Z : Confirm / Switch meditation
X : Cancel / Next wave
C : Flipside
Space : Resonance
Shift : Display information
A : All meditation
S : All Active
D : Display TIPS
V : Change song
F : Change song (reverse)
Esc : Pause
1 : Create Fighter
2 : Create Hunter
3 : Create Thief
As a feature, basic operations are performed with ZXC and Space, and other frequently used keys are placed in easy-to-press locations.
In addition, it is an operation type that can be performed with a single button instead of the conventional keyboard operation type where multiple keys are entered simultaneously.
- The following changes have been made as a result of the above additions
- The default operation method has been changed to Keyboard Type 2.
- Changed the operation when keyboard input is performed when the operation method is controller from the previous keyboard type to keyboard type 2.
- Other minor adjustments.
Changed files in this update