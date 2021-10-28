 Skip to content

Reverse Defenders update for 28 October 2021

October 28, update

Build 7615715

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted the font size of the operation help during battle.
  • Improved visibility of operation help during battle. (When the language setting is English)
  • Fixed the pause menu in the tutorial.
  • Fixed the unavailability of reverse in tutorial stages 1 and 2 to make it easier to understand.
  • Shortened the time it takes to become controllable when exiting map mode on the stage select screen.
  • Added the ability to create shortcuts to various Servants by pressing the numeric keys [1][2][3] at the top of the keyboard in the Servant Summon screen at the start of battle.
  • The following changes have been made to the Servant Summon screen to reflect the above additions.
  • Changed the display of the operation explanation for keyboard operation from [Shift+A] to [1].
  • Changed the display of the operation explanation for keyboard operation from [Shift+S] to [2].
  • Changed the display of the operation explanation for keyboard operation from [Shift+D] to [3].
  • In addition, although the display of the operation explanation has been modified, you can still use the same method of creating shortcuts by pressing both Shift and S simultaneously as before.
  • Keyboard Type 2 has been added to the operation instructions.

Keyboard Type 2 has the following button layout.

Arrow keys : Move cursor

Z : Confirm / Switch meditation

X : Cancel / Next wave

C : Flipside

Space : Resonance

Shift : Display information

A : All meditation

S : All Active

D : Display TIPS

V : Change song

F : Change song (reverse)

Esc : Pause

1 : Create Fighter

2 : Create Hunter

3 : Create Thief

As a feature, basic operations are performed with ZXC and Space, and other frequently used keys are placed in easy-to-press locations.

In addition, it is an operation type that can be performed with a single button instead of the conventional keyboard operation type where multiple keys are entered simultaneously.

  • The following changes have been made as a result of the above additions
  • The default operation method has been changed to Keyboard Type 2.
  • Changed the operation when keyboard input is performed when the operation method is controller from the previous keyboard type to keyboard type 2.
  • Other minor adjustments.

Changed files in this update

