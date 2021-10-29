 Skip to content

Demon Strikes Back update for 29 October 2021

Skill Tree Updates

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, we are happy to annouce that we are rolling out updates to the skill tree in the coming weeks.

First of which to go live (now) is a fully upgradable ultimate skill tree for the "demon" character.

Enjoy!

