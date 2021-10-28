Version 1.6.7.4: Bug fixes and tweaks!

Ahoy!
More cursed XP and bug fixes in today's hotfix!
Patch notes:
Curse changes:
- Curse now gives 75% increased XP (instead of 25%)
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug with ADS that could cause sniper rifles to become invisible when opening inventory while ADSing
- Disappearing vehicles should be fixed
- Fixed mouse sensitivity value not updating in gameplay options
- Fixed an exploit that allowed players to equip cursed unlocks without the curse being enabled
- Fixed some skeleton body part masking issues ("Rayman" skeletons)
Like this update? Let us know on Discord!
Changed files in this update