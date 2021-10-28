 Skip to content

Blazing Sails update for 28 October 2021

Version 1.6.7.4: Bug fixes and tweaks!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ahoy!

More cursed XP and bug fixes in today's hotfix!

Patch notes:

Curse changes:
  • Curse now gives 75% increased XP (instead of 25%)
Bug fixes:
  • Fixed a bug with ADS that could cause sniper rifles to become invisible when opening inventory while ADSing
  • Disappearing vehicles should be fixed
  • Fixed mouse sensitivity value not updating in gameplay options
  • Fixed an exploit that allowed players to equip cursed unlocks without the curse being enabled
  • Fixed some skeleton body part masking issues ("Rayman" skeletons)

