Dorfromantik update for 28 October 2021

🎃 Patch 0.3 - Halloween Update 🎃

🌻 Community Feedback: We highlight items that we have implemented based on community feedback or suggestions. We look forward to your feedback in our Steam Community Hub or on our Discord server.

New Content

  • Added the "Enchanted" biome, a halloween themed mysterious biome. For now the biome will be unlocked together with the Lavender biome
  • 🌻 Added 6 new challenges - Explorer, Overachiever, Heavy Weight, Quest Master, Analyst & Planner
  • 🌻 Added 6 new animals - Bear, Boar, Fox, Swan, Goose & Beaver
  • Added Ruin special tile
  • Added new quest tiles
  • Added 34 new achievements
  • Added one additional level to Puzzler and Landscaper challenges
  • 🌻 Added partial lake tiles - lakes with 3, 4 or 5 sides that connect to rivers but can also be placed next to any other element type

Usability

  • 🌻 Added game stats to the menu - this will display certain stats (playtime, tiles placed, perfect placements, quests fulfilled, flag quests fulfilled) for your current game session. This also works for all savegames from older versions.
  • 🌻 Added camera movement speed slider to controls settings: this allows you to set the default camera speed when moving around with your keyboard from 0.2 to 5 times normal speed
  • Added camera rotation speed slider (from 0.05 to 3 times normal speed)
  • Added camera zoom speed slider (from 0.025 to 3 times normal speed)
  • Added rebindable keybindings for eyedropper & lock tile stack tools
  • Added tooltips to new creative mode tools
  • 🌻 Increased zoom in distance by 100%
  • 🌻 Increased zoom out distance by 50%
  • 🌻 Darkening the screen while the menu is open or a challenge reward effect spawns to improve text readability

Visual Improvements

  • Added decoration to village quest tiles: bushes, crates, vases and pumpkins
  • Birds can now appear in colors other than white
  • Tile slots now change colors with the same smoothness as the background color when moving to a different biome
  • Fixed scaling issues in some decoration elements, causing them to move or change scale when being placed
  • 🌻 Added more variants for lake shores to give lakes a more natural look instead of always being completely circular

Bugfixes

  • 🌻 Volume is now completely turned off when volume slider is set to 0
  • Fixed Stats button in Tutorial
  • 🌻 Adjacent groups no longer stay highlighted when skipping a tile in creative mode
  • Fixed an issue causing highlighting to stop working when "Selfsufficiency" challenge reaches its final level
  • 🌻 Fixed reward screen showing empty challenge cards when the translation in the current selected language is missing (now showing english translation instead)

Other

  • Changed savefile structure, making it easier to add more challenges and Quest Tiles in the future
  • Changed the versioning system: beta builds will now have the same name as the live patch, with a "b" added at the end
  • Updated translation files for most languages

💛 Thank you for helping us with your feedback and testing new features!

