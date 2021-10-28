🎃 Patch 0.3 - Halloween Update 🎃

🌻 Community Feedback: We highlight items that we have implemented based on community feedback or suggestions. We look forward to your feedback in our Steam Community Hub or on our Discord server.
New Content
- Added the "Enchanted" biome, a halloween themed mysterious biome. For now the biome will be unlocked together with the Lavender biome
- 🌻 Added 6 new challenges - Explorer, Overachiever, Heavy Weight, Quest Master, Analyst & Planner
- 🌻 Added 6 new animals - Bear, Boar, Fox, Swan, Goose & Beaver
- Added Ruin special tile
- Added new quest tiles
- Added 34 new achievements
- Added one additional level to Puzzler and Landscaper challenges
- 🌻 Added partial lake tiles - lakes with 3, 4 or 5 sides that connect to rivers but can also be placed next to any other element type
Usability
- 🌻 Added game stats to the menu - this will display certain stats (playtime, tiles placed, perfect placements, quests fulfilled, flag quests fulfilled) for your current game session. This also works for all savegames from older versions.
- 🌻 Added camera movement speed slider to controls settings: this allows you to set the default camera speed when moving around with your keyboard from 0.2 to 5 times normal speed
- Added camera rotation speed slider (from 0.05 to 3 times normal speed)
- Added camera zoom speed slider (from 0.025 to 3 times normal speed)
- Added rebindable keybindings for eyedropper & lock tile stack tools
- Added tooltips to new creative mode tools
- 🌻 Increased zoom in distance by 100%
- 🌻 Increased zoom out distance by 50%
- 🌻 Darkening the screen while the menu is open or a challenge reward effect spawns to improve text readability
Visual Improvements
- Added decoration to village quest tiles: bushes, crates, vases and pumpkins
- Birds can now appear in colors other than white
- Tile slots now change colors with the same smoothness as the background color when moving to a different biome
- Fixed scaling issues in some decoration elements, causing them to move or change scale when being placed
- 🌻 Added more variants for lake shores to give lakes a more natural look instead of always being completely circular
Bugfixes
- 🌻 Volume is now completely turned off when volume slider is set to 0
- Fixed Stats button in Tutorial
- 🌻 Adjacent groups no longer stay highlighted when skipping a tile in creative mode
- Fixed an issue causing highlighting to stop working when "Selfsufficiency" challenge reaches its final level
- 🌻 Fixed reward screen showing empty challenge cards when the translation in the current selected language is missing (now showing english translation instead)
Other
- Changed savefile structure, making it easier to add more challenges and Quest Tiles in the future
- Changed the versioning system: beta builds will now have the same name as the live patch, with a "b" added at the end
- Updated translation files for most languages
💛 Thank you for helping us with your feedback and testing new features!
